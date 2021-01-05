Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor gets official

Qualcomm has announced its latest mobile processor and platform, the Snapdragon 480 5G, we can expected to see this processor used in more affordable 5G devices.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G comes with a Snapdragon X51 5G modem and it features 2z2 WiFi.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 480 5G Mobile Platform, the first 4-series mobile platform equipped with 5G. Snapdragon 480 continues to help drive further proliferation of 5G, allowing users access to truly global 5G connectivity and series-defying performance to power in-demand productivity and entertainment experiences.

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialization globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price.”

