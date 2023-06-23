Qualcomm and Sony announce multi-year smartphone partnership

Qualcomm and Sony have announced a multi-year partnership for smartphones and Sony will be using Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms for its future smartphones over the next few years.

Sony recently launched their new Xperia 1 V smartphone which is a high-end camera smartphone built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, you can see more details about the partnership below.

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile technology, delivering unparalleled user experiences and driving progress in the smartphone industry. The joint efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s future smartphone lines, providing users with enhanced functionality, higher performance, and more immersive user experiences.

“We’re thrilled to continue working with our longstanding partner Sony to deliver the next generation of premium mobile technologies to consumers,” said O.H. Kwon, senior vice president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and president of Qualcomm Asia-Pacific (APAC). “This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to deliver innovative user experiences to help meet the demands of consumers globally.”

