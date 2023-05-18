Sony Xperia 1 V available to pre-order in the USA

The new Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone was made official recently and now Sony has started to take pre-orders of the handset in the USA, the device is up for pre-order on Amazon for $1,399.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and the handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and it features a range of high-end cameras.

These include a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for video chat and selfies, on the rear there is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Sony introduces the Xperia 1 V, the world’s firsta flagship smartphone equipped with a newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer Transistor Pixel. The Xperia 1 V is packed with Sony’s cutting-edge technology, meeting the high-level needs of creators, while at the same time, supporting future creators who want to shoot or deliver their content with pride. “The needs of our customers are always at the forefront of our product development and the possibilities for creation by both photo and video with Xperia 1 V are limitless,” says Gildas Pelliet, Head of IP&S, Sony Europe, “as our flagship smartphone it allows for the next level of content creation, viewing experience, gaming performance, battery life and audio capabilities.”

You can find out more information about the new Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone over at Sony’s website at the link below, the handset is now available for pre-order from Amazon in the USA.

Source Sony, GSM Arena



