Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone unveiled

Sony has launched a new smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 V and the handset will retail for £1,299 in the UK and for €1,399 in Europe, the device will come in a choice of three colors, platinum silver, black and khaki green.

The handset is designed for clearing content and it comes with a newly developed CMOS image sensor with a 2-layer Transistor Pixel and Sony’s latest camera technology.

The Xperia 1 V is raising the bar with its’ newly developed image sensor which depicts rich colours and textures of people, landscapes, and scenes in even dark locations. Due to the combination of the low-light performance, which is approximately double compared to the previous modeli and the high-speed multi frame overlay procession technology of the Xperia 1 V, it is possible to shoot a noise resistant photo with a wider dynamic range that is equivalent to a full-frame cameraii. The 24 mm lens on the back of the Xperia 1 V equipped with a 2-layer Transistor Pixel stacked CMOS image sensor “Exmor T for mobile” which is about 1.7 times larger than previous image sensor. In addition, the 85-125 mm (F2.3-F2.8) optical zoom lens enables bright portraits with little distortion.

S-Cinetone, known by cinematographersiii, has been adjusted and installed for mobile. Since the texture of the human skin can be beautifully expressed when shooting, it is possible to record as an impressive cinematic image as it is, without colour grading. In addition, the new sensor has approximately three times of saturation signal levelii compared to the conventional sensor, and unique image quality processing suppresses noise that tends to occur in dark scenes, resulting in beautiful images with soft colours.

You can find out more details about the new Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone over at Sony at the link below, the handset will go on sale in later June, but we do not have a specific launch date as yet.

Source Sony





