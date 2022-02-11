Create 3D video instantly with the QooCam EGO 3D camera

QooCam EGO is a unique pocket sized 3D camera capable of instantly creating 3D video which can be viewed using the cameras separate 3D viewer. Easily attached and detached from the main 3D camera unit the viewer allows you to watch your content instantly. Capture 3D video at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60 frames per second. Or photographs at 4K or 3K resolutions for each eye.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $279 or £207 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

QooCam EGO 3D camera Kickstarter

“QooCam EGO is the World’s first 3D camera for instant immersion. Using stereo 3D technology and magnetic design, the camera lets you capture moments like never before. The idea of stereo 3D is based on human biology: We have 2 eyes that each deliver 2 slightly different views of the same scene. The further an object is away, the less these 2 views will differ and vice versa. QooCam EGO mimics the interpupillary distance of human eyes (65mm) creating images with the depth and realism that virtually replicates the experience of the physical world.”

With the assumption that the QooCam EGO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the QooCam EGO 3D camera project watch the promotional video below.

“The PPD (Pixel per degree) of the 3D viewer is nearly TWICE as much as that of existing headsets. By attaching the 3D viewer, you can achieve a boundary-pushing experience that will thoroughly immerse you into the scene when combined with our full HD display technology. QooCam EGO can be easily connected to your phone via in-cam Wi-Fi. With smart editing and customized 3D stickers, our App unleashes your creativity even further.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 3D camera, jump over to the official QooCam EGO crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals