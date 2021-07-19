QNAP has created a new network attached storage (NAS) solution in the form of the QNAP TVS-675 NAS powered by the x86 architecture Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6580 8-core processor. Capable of offering up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds thanks to the two integrated 2.5GbE ports the NAS offers users the ability to install high-performance M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 3 x1 SSDs. Or if preferred economical SATA 6Gb/s SSDs in the dedicated SSD slots for caching with improved random I/O or high-performance storage pools, watch the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the QNAP TVS-675.

The dual PCIe Gen 3 slots allow for installing 2.5/5/10GbE adapters, QM2 cards, or QXP storage expansion cards and the NAS supports a wide variety of different virtualization options allowing you to hosts multiple virtual machines and containers to run a wide range of applications on one NAS device. The NAS processor can be supported by up to 64 GB or RAM 2x 32GB and comes as standard with 8 GB DDR4 memory out-of-the-box.

“the TVS-675 provides businesses with a modern 2.5GbE NAS solution to tackle everyday tasks like file backup/restore, and to boost team collaboration with higher productivity. Besides hardware advantages with built-in M.2 SSD slots for cache acceleration and PCIe expansion, the TVS-675 supports abundant business and media applications (including snapshot protection, virtual machines, cloud storage gateways, 4K HDMI display, and real-time transcoding) alongside expandable storage capacity and install-on-demand apps, making it a cost-effective and reliable data storage and media NAS.

The TVS-675 has enormous processing power to drive virtual machine performance and tackle complex multitasking workloads. AES-NI encryption support boosts encryption performance while also maintaining the security of your NAS data.”

For full specifications on the new QNAP TVS-675 NAS powered by Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6580 8-core processor jump over to the official QNAP website by following the link below.

Source : QNAP : Liliputing

