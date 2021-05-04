MSI MEG Z590 ACE Gold Edition and Z590 Unify Series motherboards

MSI has introduced three gaming motherboards this week in the form of the new flagship Intel Z590 MEG Series motherboards, the MEG Z590 ACE GOLD EDITION, MEG Z590 UNIFY, and MEG Z590 UNIFY-X. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by MSI, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always, check out the specs below for more details on what new can expect from the new MSI motherboards.

Features of the Z590 MEG Series motherboards

– Supports 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket

– Supports DDR4 Memory, up to 5600(OC) MHz

– Quadruple M.2 Connectors: Onboard 4x M.2 connectors for the maximum storage performance with three Lightning Gen 4 solution. Shield Frozr design keeps M.2 SSDs safe while preventing throttling, making them run faster.

– Extreme Power Design: INTERSIL digital PWM, 16+2+1 phases with 90A Smart Power Stage, dual CPU power connectors and exclusive Mirrored Power Arrangement to unleash the true power of your processors.

– Outstanding Cooling Solution: Aluminum Cover, VRM Heat-pipe, 7W/mK thermal pads, M.2 Shield Frozr and MOSFET Baseplate ensure the extreme performance with low temp.

– 2.5G LAN with latest Wi-Fi 6E: Onboard 2.5G LAN with LAN manager and latest Wi-Fi 6E solution which supports 6GHz spectrum delivering the best online gaming experience.

– Lightning USB 20G: Built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port, offers 20Gbps transmission speed, 4X faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Smart Button: One button with multiple hardware control. Reset Computer, Safe Boot, Turbo Fan and EZ LED control functions with just one click.

– 8 Layer PCB with 2oz Thickened Copper: Provides higher performance and long-lasting system stability without any compromise.

– Audio Boost 5: Isolated audio with a high quality ALC4080 audio processor & amp for the most immersive gaming experience.

“Gold symbolizes a unique attribute of pride and elites. The pure luster of gold, 24K presents utmost in color and luminosity. With craftsmanship and hours of dedication, the 24K gold and state-of-the-art technology have been harmonized into one. The MEG Z590 ACE GOLD EDITION boasts premium aesthetics with a brand new color scheme – the platinum color finish and genuine 24K-gold foil heatsink perfectly show off the concept of beauty.”

MEG Z590 Unify – Pure Black, Pure Performance

Tailored for hardcore gamers and enthusiast users, the MEG UNIFY series motherboard consists of a modest and pure black design, emphasizing the true value of the motherboard that can be brought to the demanding gamers and power users instead of fancy LED decorations. MSI puts great effort into those essential parts, enhancing not only the thermal but also power solution to run with the Intel multi-core processors.

Extreme Power

It has a hefty VRM Mirrored Power Arrangement with a total of 16+2+1 Phases, 90 A Smart Power Stage (SPS), and Titanium choke III. Combining dual 8-pin power connectors and exclusive Core Boost technology, the MEG Z590 UNIFY and MEG Z590 UNIFY-X are ready to push even the latest Intel 11th Gen Core processors to their limits.

Triple Gen4 M.2

All MSI 500 series motherboards with 11th Gen Intel Core processors support PCIe 4.0 M.2 solution which is the fastest onboard storage on the market. The MEG Z590 UNIFY and MEG Z590 UNIFY-X feature onboard quadruple M.2 connectors with Shield Frozr for the enhanced storage performance. The industry-leading design maximizes bandwidth to fully utilize high-end storage devices, provides maximum triple Lightning Gen 4 solution with up to 64 Gb/s transfer speed and multiple configurations for demanding gamers and power users.

MEG Z590 Unify-X—World Record Breaker

The MEG Z590 UNIFY-X comes with only 2 DIMM slots for an even clearer memory signal to explore the boundaries of memory overclocking and is ready to surpass all limits. Today, MSI’s in-house overclocker, Toppc breaks the world record in April of 2021 once again, pushing the DDR4 speeds to an incredible 7200 MHz with MEG Z590 UNIFY-X and Kingston HyperX Predator memory! This not only sets another memory overclocking record for MEG Z590 UNIFY-X but also reveals the combined power with Kingston HyperX Predator DDR4 memory.

Source : MSI

