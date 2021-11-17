QNAP TS-364 3 bay RAID 5 2.5GbE NAS storage with M.2 SSD caching

QNAP has this week introduced its new TS-364 NAS storage offering 3 bay RAID 5 2.5GbE NAS with M.2 SSD caching capable of running virtual machines and Qtier if desired. The TS-364 NAS is powered by an : Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 quad-core processor (burst up to 2.9 GHz) supported by 4 GB DDR4 dual-channel memory with the capability of inserts stalling up to 16 GB if required. Together with ) connectivity in the form of 2x M.2 2280 NVMe Gen3x2 SSD slots, 2.5GbE RJ45 port; HDMI 1.4b 4K output; 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and a single USB 3.2 Gen1 connection.

Features of the new QNAP TS-364 3 bay NAS storage include

– Immediately multiply file transfer speeds by 2.5 times while using existing CAT5e cables.

– Build a secure RAID 5 array with three disks for optimized storage capacity and protection against one disk failing.

– A USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) port enables fast file sharing and intensive data transfer

– 4K H.264 hardware decoding and real-time transcoding for smooth big screen multimedia experience.

– Dual M.2 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD slots enable cache acceleration or SSD storage pools for improved performance, or Edge TPU for AI image recognition.

– Qtier Technology enables constant storage optimization.

“The 3-bay TS-364 QNAP NAS not only allows you to enjoy the higher performance and data protection of RAID 5 using the fewest number of disks, but also features M.2 SSD slots and efficient auto-tiered storage to realize optimal system performance. The TS-364 supports up to 16GB RAM and has a 2.5GbE port to enhance daily use and to run compact virtual machines and containers. Home users can also enjoy the multimedia portal capabilities of the TS-364 for streaming and sharing photos, music, and videos to all their devices.”

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals