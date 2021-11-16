KIOXIA BG5 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage

KIOXIA has introduced their new BG5 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage solution this month expanding the range of PCIe 4.0 solid state drives (SSDs) offered by the company thanks to the new KIOXIA BG5. KIOXIA have designed a new range to provide users with a balance between performance, cost and power allowing consumers, gamers and PC users the technology at an affordable price.

The KIOXIA BG5 SSD storage range is built with a PCIe 64 GT/s interface (Gen4 x4 lanes) and is accelerated by the company’s fifth-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology. The KIOXIA BG5 Series offers up to 3,500 MB/s sequential read and 2,900 MB/s sequential write and up to 500,000 IOPS random read and 450,000 IOPS random write.

KIOXIA BG5 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD features :

Support for the latest TCG Pyrite and Opal standards, as well as End-to-End Data Protection ensures data is secure whether at home or in the office.

Forward-looking support for the NVMe 1.4 feature set and basic management command over System Management Bus (SMBus)

Power Loss Notification signal support to protect data against forced shut downs

“With this latest addition to our comprehensive PCIe 4.0 SSD portfolio, KIOXIA is delivering premium performance to the mainstream swim-lane by enabling PCIe 4.0 without sacrificing affordability,” said Ichhaporia. “We are committed to leading the transition to next generation storage for gaming, mobile computing and workstation applications, and will continue to develop advanced technologies for high-performance, small-footprint SSDs.”

“As a virtual multi-LUN (VML)-enabled client SSD, the KIOXIA BG5 Series unlocks back-end flash performance while maintaining affordability, making it an especially attractive option for a wide range of commercial and consumer notebooks and desktops. KIOXIA BG5 SSDs also support the latest Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology to realize a finely optimized DRAM-less SSD. The KIOXIA BG5 ships in a compact M.2 2230 single-sided, thermally optimized form factor enabling mobility and work-from-home lifestyles. M.2 2280 single-sided form factor versions are also available.

Market adoption of DRAM-less SSDs is increasing steadily, thanks to HMB’s ability to reduce the overall bill of materials without degrading the data read/write performance of the SSD,” noted Neville Ichhaporia, vice president, SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. “The fact that KIOXIA realized PCIe 4.0 performance with a DRAM-less architecture is a win for mainstream client applications.”

Source : KIOXIA

