Memblaze PBlaze6 6530 PCIe 4.0 Enterprise SSD storage unveiled

Memblaze has this week officially announced the launch of its new PBlaze6 6530 series PCIe 4.0 enterprise SSD storage specifically designed for mass-market and buildes on the previously launched PCIe 4.0 PBlaze6 6920 ultimate SSD series back in April 2021. The SSD storage is based on the Memblaze self-developed Unified Framework Platform (MUFP) and the latest PBlaze6 6530 SSD range of storage supports NVMe 1.4 and features the latest 176-layer enterprise level 3D eTLC NAND flash memory.

Memblaze PBlaze6 6530 Enterprise SSD storage

“Compared with its predecessor, the PBlaze6 6530 series features higher endurance, significantly improved performance, with Random Read reaching up to 1100k IOPS. PBlaze6 6530 series supports more enterprise functions and security features, meeting the stringent requirements of hyperscale users in internet, cloud computing, finance and telecommunications etc. filed. PBlaze6 6530 series enterprise SSD supports PCIe 4.0 x 4 interfaces and enjoys superior Read/Write bandwidth. With MemSpeed 4.0 technology, it can provide 4K Random Read performance up to 1100k IOPS, and sequential Read bandwidth reaching 6.8GB/s. Therefore, it can deliver better performance for enterprise users, supporting substantial acceleration in business applications.”

“On the basis of deep optimization of IO processing logic, PBlaze6 6530 series shortens command response and reduced the overall write latency by optimizing the write I/O path. Meanwhile, the read latency has also been improved. In addition, the optimization of the scheduling mechanism ensures the QoS and consistent performance, thereby making the latency-sensitive applications running smoothly. PBlaze6 6530 series optimizes data path and algorithms, drastically boosting the performance delivered per watt of power. With an energy efficiency 172% higher than that of its predecessor, PBlaze6 6530 series enjoys better performance and lower power consumption. The series features a 11W typical write power consumption and offers dynamic power adjustments from 6W to 14W by per 1W.”

Source : Memblaze

