Kingston FURY Renegade range of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage

Kingston has introduced its new FURY Renegade range of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD this week offering speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS performance. The SSD storage is available in capacities up to 4 TB in size and features a l ow-profile graphene aluminum heat spreader

together with PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe performance in a slim M.2 2280 form factor.

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD

“Kingston FURY PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD provides cutting-edge performance in high capacities for gaming and hardware enthusiasts seeking extreme performance for PC builds and upgrades. By leveraging the latest Gen 4x4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND, offering blazing speeds of up to 7,300/7,000MB/s1 read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS1 for amazing consistency and exceptional gaming experience. From game and application loading times to streaming and capturing, give your system a boost in overall responsiveness.”

“The slim M.2 form factor combined with a low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader is optimized for intense usage in gaming rigs, gaming laptops and motherboards. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD matches the top-tier performance of the FURY Renegade memory line to produce the ultimate team to keep you at the top of your game.”

For full specifications on the FURY Renegade range of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage

Source : Kingston

