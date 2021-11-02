Hardware and peripheral manufacturer XPG has this week unveiled its latest ATOM Series PCIe M.2 2280 Solid State Drives. The new SSD storage takes the form of the ATOM 30 and 40 which features support for PCIe Gen3x4 and NVMe 1.3 making them capable of providing sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,500/2,000 and 3,500/3,000 MB per second, respectively.

“Their M.2 2280 specifications support the latest Intel and AMD platforms for creating on the latest PCs, including desktop and laptops. For users seeking a further boost, the ATOM 50 takes advantage of PCIe Gen4 x4 and NVMe 1.4 to offer read and write speeds of up to 5, 000/4,500 MB per second. The ATOM 30, 40, and 50 are equipped with SLC Caching and Host Memory Buffer technology for seamless productivity. This gives them 4K random read write speeds of up to 180K/200K, 480K/260K and 440K/400K IOPS, respectively. In way of capacity, the ATOM series come with up to 1 TB of capacity.”

XPG ATOM Series PCIe M.2 2280 SSD storage

“All three SSDs are equipped with understated but elegant heat sinks with sleek side trimmings. The heat sinks not only look great, but also help keep temperatures down by 15% for optimal performance and stability. With Low Density Parity Check Code and AES 256-bit encryption, the SSDs ensure accurate data transmissions and offer robust security. ATOM series SSDs use only high quality ICs that have been rigorously tested for maximum durability. For further peace of mind, they come backed by a 5-year warranty.”

Source : XPG

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals