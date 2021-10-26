Upgrade your old PC storage with the new KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

If your computer could do with a storage upgrade you may be interested to know that Kingston Digital has this week introduced its next-generation KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD PC storage offering “next-level performance” using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND making it ideal for power users who require the fastest speeds on the market, says Kingston. KC3000 is currently available in 512 GB, 1024 GB, 2048 GB and 4096 GB capacities

The new KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD PC storage delivers speeds up to 7,0000/7,000 MB/s read/write and full capacities up to 4096GB2 for optimal storage. Allowing users to increase the performance of applications for 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation by upgrading their PC storage. The new KC3000 NVMe SSD has been constructed using high-density 3D TLC NAND housed in the industry standard M.2 2280 form factor to store even more and enable users to take advantage of PCIe 4.0 speeds.

Performance of the new KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

“With the rise of data-heavy applications, consumers are demanding high performance solutions and high capacities to match,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD Business Manager, Kingston. “By utilizing next-gen PCIe 4.0 technology with KC3000, we are able to deliver fast and reliable storage to suit the needs of a wide range of consumers in the market.”

Sequential Read/Write: 512 GB – 7,000/3,900 MB/s 1024 GB – 7,000/6,000 MB/s 2048 GB – 7,000/7,000 MB/s 4096 GB – 7,000/7,000 MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write: 512 GB – up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS 1024 GB – up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS 2048 GB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS 4096 GB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW): 512 GB – 400TBW 1024 GB – 800TBW 2048 GB – 1.6PBW 4096 GB – 3.2PBW

Power Consumption: 512 GB – 5 mW Idle / 0.34 W Avg / 2.7 W (MAX) Read / 4.1 W (MAX) Write 1024 GB – 5 mW Idle / 0.33 W Avg / 2.8 W (MAX) Read / 6.3 W (MAX) Write 2048 GB – 5 mW Idle / 0.36 W Avg / 2.8 W (MAX) Read / 9.9 W (MAX) Write 4096 GB – 5 mW Idle / 0.36 W Avg / 2.7 W (MAX) Read / 10.2 W (MAX) Write



For more details on full specifications of the new KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD PC stories jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Kingston Digital

