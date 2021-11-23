QNAP QuTS hero h5.0 NAS ZFS-based software released

QNAP has this week released its latest QuTS hero h5.0 NAS ZFS-based software providing network attached storage users with an upgraded Linux Kernel 5.10 and support for next-generation hardware platforms as well as protecting your digital assets with enhanced security features. The latest software released by QNAP features, the new QVPN 3.0 integrates the popular, lightweight, and reliable WireGuard VPN, providing you with an easy-to-use interface for setting up a secure connection – an especially great tool for home/remote working.

“By storing the ZIL and read cache (L2 ARC) data on different SSDs for processing read and write workloads separately, you can benefit from better overall system performance and improved SSD utilization and lifespan, ensuring that your flash storage investments are fully optimized. Supports TLS 1.3 to improve security and performance, auto-update of the operating system and apps to ensure your NAS operates under optimal conditions, and SSH keys for authentication that help secure access to your NAS, preventing password breaches or similar potential attacks.”

How to setup a QNAP QuTS hero NAS

QNAP QuTS hero h5.0 software features

Increased security: Supports TLS 1.3, automatically updates the operating system and apps, and provides SSH keys for authentication to secure NAS access.

WireGuard VPN support: The new QVPN 3.0 integrates the lightweight and reliable WireGuard VPN and provides users with an easy-to-use interface for setup and secure connectivity.

Dedicated ZIL – SLOG: By storing the ZIL and read cache (L2ARC) data on different SSDs for processing read and write workloads separately, overall system performance and SSD utilization and lifespan are improved, making it especially beneficial for optimizing flash storage investments.

Instant clone: Conducting snapshot instant clone on the secondary NAS assists in copy data management and data analysis without interfering with production server operations on the primary data.

Free exFAT support: exFAT is a file system that supports files up to 16EB and is optimized for flash storage (such as SD cards and USB devices) – helping accelerate large media file transfer and sharing.

DA Drive Analyzer with AI-powered diagnostics: The DA Drive Analyzer leverages ULINK’s cloud-based AI to predict the expected life of drives, assisting users in planning drive replacement in advance to protect against server downtime and data loss.

Enhanced image recognition with Edge TPU: By leveraging Edge TPU to QNAP AI Core (the AI-powered engine for image recognition), QuMagie can perform faster face and object recognition, while QVR Face strengthens real-time video analytics for instant facial recognition.

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals