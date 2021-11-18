The Deeper Connect Pico decentralized VPN and secure gateway has raised over $863,000 thanks to over 2,000 backers with still 52 days remaining on its Kickstarter campaign. The Deeper Connect Pico has been designed to be the world’s thinnest, lightest decentralized VPN to date and features a unique and powerful cybersecurity system which integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and the world’s one and only Decentralized VPN (DPN). Requiring no annual fees or subscriptions. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the personal privacy project from roughly $49 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates).

Decentralized VPN and secure gateway

“Pico continues the legacy of the Deeper Connect family of products with the same plug-and-play setup and all the familiar features, providing convenience for people who travel frequently. With an included Wi-Fi Adapter, you can enjoy a safe and fast private network anytime and anywhere whether you are at home or on the go. Coming fully loaded with DPN (Decentralized VPN), Ad blocking, and Cybersecurity features, the Deeper Connect Pico can save you over US$ 600 a year compared to subscribing to similar individual services. “

If the Deeper Connect Pico crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Deeper Connect Pico decentralized VPN project checkout the promotional video below.

“The worldwide network of Deeper Connect devices enables a fully decentralized VPN experience (DPN) with Multi-Routing, Smart Routing and unrestricted access to content from any country without sacrificing Internet speed. DPN is not VPN, DPN has no centralized servers, ultimate control over your own encrypted data, censorship free providing a democratic internet with no speed dropping. In the Decentralized Private Network (DPN), each device serves as both client and server and their IP address will be automatically changed based on their routing rules. Deeper Connect can establish up to 16 tunnels to other nodes all over the world. By default, they will be established in the US, Europe, Singapore, and China”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the decentralized VPN, jump over to the official Deeper Connect Pico crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

