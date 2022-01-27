Pure Forms designer desk lamp and wireless charger and webcam light

Ben Mathews designer and CEO of Mathews Lighting has created a new designer desk lamp complete with wireless charging station enabling you to easily charge your iPhone, Airpods and other Qi wireless charging compatible devices as you work at your desk. The Pure Forms desk lamp has been launched via Kickstarter and already raised its required pledge goal with still 56 days remaining.

The fully adjustable lamp has been designed to adapt to your working space and allows you to position its light depending on your needs. Featuring a smooth to the tax finish and available in black, white and silver finishes the desk lamp is available in both a Standard and WebCam version. With the WebCam desk lamp providing more illumination on your face when you engage in videoconferencing calls with clients or friends. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $329 or £245 (depending on current exchange rates).

Pure Forms designer desk lamp

“Through every stage of this project, our process has been about thoughtful, detail-driven work. We’ve considered every aspect of The Desk Lamp’s design, working side by side with experts we trust to create a product that lives with you, as an upgrade to your daily routine. It’s a story our founder tells best. Designed with longevity in mind, The Desk Lamp is made from durable diecast aluminum that’s been expertly finished for a clean, tactile finish. It’s built with industrial-strength parts used in auto manufacturing, including friction hinges that have been tested in extreme environments for up to 100,000 full rotations. Concealed rare-earth magnets hold everything together, without visible screws or bolts.”

If the Pure Forms crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Pure Forms designer desk lamp project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the designer desk lamp, jump over to the official Pure Forms crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

