Pullout phone stand automatically removes the cable when charged

If you would like to protect your phone battery you might be interested in a new charging stand called the PullOut. Specifically designed to increase and extend your phone’s battery life by up to 48% say it’s creators launched via Kickstarter this month the unique charging phone stand. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $101 or £75 (depending on current exchange rates).

Pullout phone stand

“We leverage highly precise RTD sensors, placed strategically in our custom moulded PullOut phone mount, to monitor battery life status in real time. Readings from these sensors, and your phone usage patterns, will make your day-to-day apps more efficient. And proprietary Fractional Charging Algorithms then tell the PullOut retraction system when to insert and retract charging cables, to minimise lithium ion battery damage, while maximising charge speed. “

If the PullOut crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the PullOut phone stand project checkout the promotional video below.

“Charging the last 10% of your battery, and leaving the charger in too long, causes excessive heat to build up. This heat causes permanent damage to lithium ion circuits in your battery. OVERCHARGING is why your phone seems to go flat within months. That when your phone charges from 99 to 100%, almost 8x more energy is wasted than usual? You go from 100 to 99, and back, HUNDREDS of times overnight!”

“To avoid battery damage, the PullOut Smart Charging Hub retracts and inserts your charger into your phone with its patented mount and motor system. It uses revolutionary Fractional Charging Algorithms to charge your phone optimally – extending battery life by up to 48%! High-quality RDT sensor coils, strategically located by the chargers’ capacitors and battery, detect battery temperature to millidegree accuracy.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the phone stand, jump over to the official PullOut crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

