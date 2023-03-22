Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition PS5 vs Xbox performance comparison

Gamers interested in learning more about the Spacer’s Choice Edition upgrade to The Outer Worlds award-winning single player role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have published a new performance comparison pitting the PS5 vs Xbox allowing you to see a direct comparison when playing the game on either console.

“As you explore a space colony, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the colony’s corporate equation, you are the unplanned variable. Players who already have The Outer Worlds and its associated DLC, Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon, on Steam can upgrade to The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition for a reduced purchase price. To enable the upgrade purchasing option, players must be signed into the same Steam Account they used to purchase the base game and its associated DLC and select the “Complete the Bundle” purchasing option.”

“Tom checks out the Spacer’s Choice Edition upgrade to The Outer Worlds, bringing new visuals and all DLC to PS5 vs Xbox Series X, Series S and PC for $10. Compared against the original game, there are certainly some big changes. But is the performance cost too great – and which platform is the best to play on if you have the choice? Here’s what we’ve discovered following the deployment of patch 1.1 on PS5.”

For more information about the Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition and to purchase the upgrade on PC jump over to the official Steam page by following the link below. For those of you on PS5 and Xbox over to your respective online stores to purchase the new content and enhancements.

