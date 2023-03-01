Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition lands March 7, 2023

Shyla Schofield from Obsidian Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the upcoming launch of the new Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition. Which will be available to play from March 7, 2023. Created to bring PlayStation 5 gamers and Outer Worlds upgrade the length additions to the game include visual enhancements such as 4K, 60FPS graphics, enhance volumetric lighting, improve particle systems, and enhance the environments with increased asset density.

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the edge of the galaxy, you awake decades after your planned date only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the colony. Explore the various planets and locations of Halcyon, including the mysterious Gorgon Asteroid and the delightful distillery on Eridanos. As you encounter various factions, all vying for power, the decisions you make determine how the narrative unfolds.”

Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition

“A completely new and exciting feature set is the DualSense wireless controller adaptive triggers and haptics. When employing ranged weapons, players will appreciate different trigger effects depending on the type. For a weapon like the flamethrower, the player will sense linear pressure. When firing an automatic weapon, trigger kickback will generate a pulse-like effect for each round fired. And for single-shot weapons such as a sniper or a shotgun, the trigger pressure effect will mimic the sensation of squeezing a trigger until the pin fires and the resistance lessens. Pretty neat, right? The game won’t just look better, it’ll also feel sharper.”

“Sure, improving the visuals is part of the deal. We were able to update to 4K, 60FPS graphics, enhance volumetric lighting, improve particle systems, and enhance the environments with increased asset density. We also raised the bar in several additional ways: we made the combat and companion AIs smarter, improved the open-world sensation through better depth of field and by reworking existing vistas, updated varying weather conditions, and we reworked character models and animations. Don’t worry, we didn’t dare touch the core of what made The Outer Worlds great. There’s no point in reinventing the wheel, but fresh tires are always a plus.”

