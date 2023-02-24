If you have just picked up a new Sony PS VR2 virtual reality headset or are considering purchasing one in the near future. Your about blood trusted of Urdu Science Fiction Western adventure game currently under development and expected to launch later this year. The Foglands game has been specifically designed for the PS VR2 offering an atmospheric roguelike adventure where you’ll discover new paths, and uncover old secrets. “Run into the unknown, fight monsters, scavenge loot, and try to make it back before you are swallowed by the fog”.

Derek O’Dell from Well Told Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about what you can expect from the new PlayStation VR2 game.

“In this world completely coated by a toxic Fog, you’re a part of a community forced to live in an underground bunker, called The Hold. Within the community, there are scavengers who maintain the survival of their shelter, called Runners. These Runners are the few who are brave enough to step out into the dangers of the Fog.”

The Foglands PS VR2 game

“The Foglands is packed with action roguelike shooter gameplay elements at its core. The player is tasked to explore what lurks in the dangerous depths of the Fog, in an effort to resolve a conflict that threatens their home. Each run will have players punching, throwing, and shooting to get through floors of enemies and bosses to reach the end.”

“We want combat to feel like you’re in a western saloon, and suddenly a bar-fight just broke loose. What do you do? Out of ammo? Look around and find whatever you can. Maybe there’s a bottle or something nearby that you can use to whack an enemy out. Too scary? Sneak past encounters and look around for various equips and abilities to improve your odds.”

For more information on the upcoming PS VR2 game jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

