The Last Clockwinder puzzle game launching on PS VR 2

This week Sony has released more details about the games that will be officially launching when the company launches its highly anticipated second generation virtual reality headset. The PS VR 2 PlayStation headset will be officially launching next month and available to enjoy from February 22, 2023 onwards.

Back in November Sony revealed 11 titles that will be available to play at launch and one new addition is a new automated VR puzzle game called The Last Clockwinder. Matt Blair Co-Founder of games development studio Pontoco responsible for creating the virtual reality puzzle game has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from The Last Clockwinder. Check out the teaser trailer below for a quick overview.

“The Last Clockwinder is a unique mix of automation and puzzle gameplay. Since its launch the game has been widely recognized for its innovative design, receiving several awards including Road To VR’s Best PC VR Game of 2022, Hardcore Gamer’s Best VR Game of 2022, and Finalist at the DICE Awards in both VR categories. We’re thrilled to bring The Last Clockwinder to PlayStation VR2 on February 22.”

The Last Clockwinder PS VR 2

“You find yourself in control of the Clockwinder’s Gloves – an incredible invention that lets you record anything you do with your hands and turn that action into a robot clone that repeats exactly what you did in a loop. These clones are called Gardeners, and you’re going to need their help to save your childhood home. Use the clones to harvest plants, operate machinery, and even throw things to yourself and catch them across the room. There’s no single solution to any challenge: you can create marvels of precision efficiency or hare-brained Rube Goldberg machines. The only limit is your own creativity.”

“In The Last Clockwinder for the PS VR 2 the way that you tell a clone what to do is by simply doing it yourself. With the press of a button you start recording yourself. Your hands, head, and all your inputs are recorded for a short time. While recording, you can grab objects, throw and catch, use tools – pretty much anything. When the recording is finished, a clone appears where you were and starts repeating the actions that you just did on a loop. Clones can be created with 2, 4, or 8 second loops, and the recording system ensures that clones will stay synchronized. No fiddling required!”

Source : Sony





