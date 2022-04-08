IoT Box DIY portable prototyping workstation case

If you would like to create a portable prototyping workstation case it may be worth checking out the new project published to the Hackster.io website by Ardutronic for inspiration. Classed as a beginner project and taking approximately 10 hours to complete the portable workstation case allows you to build projects from wherever you may be and is housed in a sleek aluminum briefcase.

Equipped with a Raspberry Pi Pico, Arduino Nano R3 development board and NodeMCU ESP8266 Breakout Board the prototyping workstation can be used for a wide variety of projects and even features a handy soldering iron. Check out the video below to learn more about the portable prototyping workstation and why it has been created.

Ardutronic prototyping workstation case

“For less than a year, I have been studying IoT at a university located half a thousand kilometers from my home, or rather from my parents’ home. From the moment I moved to the dormitory, my life is constantly traveling: in the morning I travel to school, after school to bed.

Sometimes I also come home to get the jars. Before I left for college, I had my workstation in my room, but after leaving, I found it needed to be mobile so I could use it anywhere.”

“After an hour of work, a provisional representation of my idea was created, which consists of parts for prototyping and parts for parts… prototyping parts. In the upper area, there will be breadboards with microcontrollers, a soldering stand, a soldering iron, basic tools, and a control panel.

On the other hand, at the bottom of the box, there will be modules, tools, connection cables, and the rest of the components. Of course, the LEDs shedding light on the link to the free surprise from Altium and giving hope that the projects created in the box will be finished. It’s just a prototype, everything can still change.”

Check out the complete IoT project over on the Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

