Protect your privacy with the DPR Mini SE decentralized VPN $129

If you are searching for an easy way to protect your privacy while online by blocking unwanted advertising and more without the need for a monthly subscription. You may be interested in the DPR Mini SE decentralized VPN which is now available to purchase priced at just $129 offering a $140 saving off the recommended retail price of $269 for a limited time period. With a powerful 4Cores processor and 2GB of memory to maximize its throughput, reaching speeds of 500Mbps, the powerful Deeper Connect Mini will provide internet security, privacy and freedom, without sacrificing your surfing speed.

Features of the decentralized VPN

– Home Network Solution Keep Your Home Network Secure Affordable & Stable.

– Decentralized VPN (DPN) – $0 Subscription for life

– A fully decentralized VPN (DPN) experience with unrestricted access to content from any country.

– Enjoy lifetime free access to DPN, Ad blocking, Cybersecurity, and save over $600 USD a year.

– Enterprise-grade Cybersecurity With AtomOS and a 7-layer firewall, never worry about your family’s safety online.

– A Secure Gateway Protect All Your IoT Devices Prevent malicious actors from accessing your personal information and IoT devices.

– Blocking All Ads Never be interrupted by ads again while browsing or watching videos.

– One-click Parental Control Keep your children safe from dangerous or inappropriate content with a single click.

– Blockchain Mining (for crypto miner) Earn passive income (DPR) by sharing unused internet bandwidth.

– Plug-and-Play with Zero Configuration Simply plug in the device to a home router and enjoy all its services within 2 minutes.

“Deeper Connect comes with a fully-featured suite of enterprise-grade security functions to keep you safe while online and protect all your IoT devices. The most unique lock-free operating system running on Deeper Connect, AtomOS, provides a 7-layer firewall with deep packet inspection, anti-tracking, intrusion prevention, and more.”

Protect your privacy

“The worldwide network of Deeper Connect devices enables a fully decentralized VPN experience (DPN) with Multi-Routing, Smart Routing, and unrestricted access to content from any country without sacrificing Internet speed. DPN offer the benefits of VPNs, but with additional advantages that exclude a central point of control.”

“Deeper Connect is capable of blocking ALL ads, even including pesky YouTube ads (save $144/year). Never again deal with annoying interruptions while you are browsing or watching videos. Keep your children safe from inappropriate or dangerous content on the internet with a single click. Enable filtering to block these websites and even set up your own custom lists to control what content can be accessed.”

Source : Deeper





