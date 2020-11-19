Bangle.js Javascript programmable smart watch arrives at Adafruit

After a successful crowdfunding campaign the Bangle.js programmable JavaScript smart watch is now available to purchase directly from the Adafruit online store. You can easily install new apps from the web or develop your own using JavaScript or a graphical programming language Blockly. Bangle.js is waterproof and AI enabled and comes with bluetooth low energy, GPS, a heart rate monitor, accelerometer and more and is now available for $94.95 from Adafruit.

“Bangle.js is an open, hackable smartwatch that anyone can code for – and best of all it’s open source so you don’t have to worry about a server getting shut down and losing functionality – it’s fully self-sufficient! You can easily install new apps from the web or develop your own using JavaScript or a graphical programming language Blockly.”

“All you need is a Web Browser (Chrome, Edge, or Opera), and you can upload apps or write code to run on your watch wirelessly! Bangle.js is waterproof and AI-enabled and comes with Bluetooth Low Energy, GPS, a heart rate monitor, an accelerometer, and more.”

Features of the Bangle.js programmable JavaScript smart watch include:

– Easy to code and debug wirelessly using JavaScript or our graphical editor (based on Blockly)

– Pre-programmed with the Espruino Open Source JavaScript interpreter

– Vast majority of JavaScript ES5 features and many ES6 features including Regular Expressions,

– Promises, Arrow Functions, Template Literals

– 40kB RAM for program memory/variables

– Bluetooth 4.2 Advertising, Central and Peripheral mode support with built-in Nordic UART service

– Graphics library with Vector fonts, bitmap rotate & scale

– Tensorflow Lite for Microcontrollers AI

– Wear-leveled flash filesystem

– Heatshrink compression

– Upload functions written in C or ARM Assembler

– Built-in wireless debugging

– VT100 Terminal support on LCD

– Program with Web-based Web Bluetooth IDE or Node.js-based command line tools

Source : Adafruit : Espruino

