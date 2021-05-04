GinoBot programmable robot teaches you coding, engineering and more

The development team at Engino have created a new compact educational robot in the form of the aptly named GinoBot, enabling users to learn more about programming, engineering, 3D printing and more. “GinoBot integrates science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into the latest programmable robot”.

The small GinoBot robot includes third-party hardware support for the likes of Arduino, BBC micro:bit, Raspberry Pi mini PC, and more via its dedicated I2C and UART connectors and supports platforms such as Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS. Featuring on-board connectivity and a rechargeable 3.7v Li-Po battery complete with USB connection for easy charging when required.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $129 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 13% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the GinoBot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the GinoBot robot project view the promotional video below.

“GinoBot is a tool with unlimited expansion potential for discovering STEM disciplines, computational thinking, and digital literacy with a fun, hands-on experience. From a plug-and-play robot to high-end coding and electronics, the progression of skills with GinoBot is unlimited. Children ages 6+ can build simple, or complex models with GinoBot’s scalable, compatible design.”



“GinoBot is scalable and offers unlimited compatibility with technologies so you can see your child’s knowledge progress. GinoBot is ideal for at-home fun or in-class learning, making it perfect for all ages in any environment. Each GinoBot includes an extensive set of educational resources and curriculum to help users improve their skills and knowledge.”

“The first level of programming is the action of pushing buttons on a device, a method that all children are familiar with. Users can record the sequence of commands directly on GinoBot and recall or repeat the action an unlimited number of times.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the robot, jump over to the official GinoBot crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

