ANAVI open source programmable keypads

If you are searching for open source programmable keypads, macro pads and shortcut keyboards to help improve your productivity you might be interested in three new mechanical input devices in the form of the ANAVI Macro Pad 10, ANAVI Knobs 3, and ANAVI Knob 1. All three programmable keypads are now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and are powered by the fantastic Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller.

The largest of the three the ANAVI Macro Pad 10 offers a rotary encoder with clickable switch and nine hot-swappable Gateron red mechanical switches with translucent keycaps. The black, gold-plated PCB features yellow backlighting under each key, RGB LED on the front and four WS2812B LEDs for under-lighting. The modular design of the keypad features hot-swappable sockets allow you to change the mechanical switches easily, with no soldering required.

“We present you with three small, programmable, open source mechanical input devices: ANAVI Macro Pad 10, ANAVI Knobs 3, and ANAVI Knob 1. All three are powered by the mighty Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller at the heart of the Seeed XIAO RP2040, which provides support for USB Type-C and runs KMK, an advanced but easy-to-use firmware written in CircuitPython.”

“Each of these small input devices can be customized to fit various use cases: video or audio editing, entertainment broadcasting, gaming, programming, etc. Boost your productivity with the precise control and helpful lighting effects they provide. Getting started is easy! Just connect the device to your Windows, MacOS, or GNU/Linux computer with a USB Type-C cable and you’re ready to go.”

