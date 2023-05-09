Thronmax Space versatile, compact professional microphone

If you are searching for a versatile mic to help with your vlogging, interviews or just general video photography you might be interested in the Thronmax Space professional microphone which has launched via Kickstarter this month. Early adopter pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $119 or £95 (depending on current exchange rates). The microphone features environmental noise cancellation and a rechargeable battery capable of providing over eight hours of use.

“With Thronmax Space, you can enjoy our signature Series IV 2.4GHz digital wireless transmission to capture truly exceptional audio. Whether you’re a performer, presenter, content creator or someone looking for crystal-clear audio, our ultra-compact and lightweight kit is easy to use and can wirelessly connect to your smartphone, computer, camera, tablet and more in seconds!”

Professional microphone

“Thronmax Space features our Series IV 2.4GHz Digital Wireless Transmission for a truly exceptional wireless experience. Record with our built-in omnidirectional condenser microphone for broadcast-quality sound, and clip or mount the two accompanying omnidirectional lavalier microphones to a shirt or camera to capture clear, natural audio—no matter the environment!”

Assuming that the Thronmax Space funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Thronmax Space professional microphone project eyeball the promotional video below.

“The All-New Series IV 2.4GHz Digital Wireless Transmission with 128-bit encryption is designed to deliver crystal-clear audio with zero latency and near zero bottom sound noise! You can also record under any condition, including locations with dense WiFi and Bluetooth activity such as shopping malls, convention centers, hotels, and more! Thronmax’s new kit can last up to 8+ hours on a full charge and includes a battery-saver mode for those extra long hours of recording. Plus, you can easily recharge your microphones via a USB-C cable!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and functionality overview for the professional microphone, jump over to the official Thronmax Space crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

