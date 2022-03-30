T1 Tomahawk professional digital tape measure from $199

Builders, makers and housing developers searching for a professional digital tape measure complete with integrated e-paper measuring list, laser line projection, and connected measuring mobile app. Should check out the new T1 Tomahawk recently launched by a Kickstarter which is already raised over $1.7 million thanks to nearly 8000 backers with still 52 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the project from roughly $199 or £152 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The T1 Tomahawk Digital Tape Measure is the world’s most productive tape measure delivering fast, accurate, and forget free measurements with robust digital measuring technology. The world’s first, professional grade, digital tape measure enables tradespeople, across industries, to collect measurements faster and more accurately than ever before. A live view, OLED display, shows measurements of the tape measure, digitally, in both english and metric units. With a click of a button, measurements are saved to a side mounted e-paper display.”

If the T1 Tomahawk crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the T1 Tomahawk digital tape measure project view the promotional video below.

“Completely redesigned ergonomics make the T1 easy and comfortable to hold. A stainless steel belt clip makes the T1 easy to fasten to your belt or tool bag with ease. The robust thermoplastic blade coating with special application pattern along with high contrast markings gives the T1 blade industry leading durability.”

“Precision front and rear reference surfaces paired with a green laser line projection work together to accurately capture measurements. Taking incremental measurements, center measurements, and, the traditionally difficult, internal measurements are as simple as clicking a button. Bluetooth connectivity allows measurements to be synced with the REEKON ROCK app for making distinct job sites, layouts, and cut lists.”

