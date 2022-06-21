MEAZOR 3D laser tape measure with 3D floor planning

If you need to accurately measure rooms or large distances you may be interested in a new device in the form of the MEAZOR 3D offering a precision of 2 mm as well as smartphone application integration. The laser tape measure has this month been launched via Kickstarter and has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 400 backers with still 43 days remaining.

Other features include 3D obstacle avoidance, export to CAD software and 40m multiroom scanning. The 6-in-1 laser measure has been specifically designed to provide a powerful yet compact measure complete with 3D floor planning functionality.

“Whether the job asks for a 3D floorplan design for professional use or handwork measurement in daily life, MEAZOR 3D brings significant accuracy to measurement convenience. MEAZOR 3D maximizes time efficiency and measurement accuracy by implementing its 3D Displacement Mode and 3D Tilt Mode at the same time. From small room plan capture to large floor planning, the combination of these two modes is truly a game-changer in measuring solutions.”

Laser tape measure

If the MEAZOR 3D crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the MEAZOR 3D laser tape measure project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $249 or £203 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The patent-designed Ultra 3D adapter forms a solid foundation for excelling in 3-dimensional measurement. The 3D Spinner helps to capture all the detail in 360 degrees. The 90° Vertical Repositioning Stand ensures your MEAZOR 3D is always positioned correctly. The +_ 0.1° Fine Adjustment Knob redefines your horizontal accuracy.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the laser tape measure, jump over to the official MEAZOR 3D crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals