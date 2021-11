Production of new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer starts

BMW recently announced their second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the company has now started production of the car at their Leipzig plant.

The new BMW 2 Series Tourer gets a number of upgrades over the original vehicle, it features an updated design and more.

BMW Group Plant Leipzig is launching series production of the second generation of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Having first reached dealerships almost seven years ago, in the autumn of 2014, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer was quick to establish itself in the market. More than 400,000 customers have since opted to buy the premium compact, which combines functional spaciousness with a dynamic drive concept. More than 368,000 of the vehicles concerned were manufactured in Leipzig. The successor of the sporty all-rounder will be made in Leipzig only.

“After the successful debut of the first-generation BMW 2 Series Active, BMW Group Plant Leipzig is proud to produce its completely redesigned successor,” emphasised Plant Director Hans-Peter Kemser. “This vehicle is another opportunity for us to prove our wealth of experience and expertise in the manufacture of front-wheel drives in the BMW production network. The BMW 2 Series Active will also keep our plant running at capacity over the longer term.”

You can find out more details about the new BMW 2 Series Active over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more