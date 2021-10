BMW 2 Series Active Tourer unveiled

BMW has added a new vehicle to their 2 Series range, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the car is now available to order in the UK.

The BMW 2 Series Tourer will go on sale in the UK in March and prices for the car will start at £30,265.

The exterior design of the new BMW 2 Series Active brings lifestyle attributes and aesthetic sophistication together into a modern crossover character profile. The clean, reduced surface treatment exudes sporting prowess and assured presence. At the front end of the car, these qualities are expressed most prominently by the striking BMW kidney grille, with its increased dimensions, and the slim contours of the headlights. The new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer comes as standard with full-LED headlights. Adaptive LED Headlights with cornering light function, non-dazzling matrix high beam, urban lights, a motorway beam pattern and bad weather light are on the options list.

Much more heavily raked A-pillars compared to the predecessor model, a stretched side window graphic, flush-fitting door handles and slim C-pillars also play their part in the new car’s dynamic silhouette. The newly designed door shoulders around the A-pillars create much improved all-round visibility. With its broad shoulders and slim LED light units, the rear of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer cuts a particularly muscular figure. The exhaust tailpipes are integrated into the rear apron out of sight on all model variants.

You can find out more details about the new BMW 2 Series Tourer over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more