BMW shows off slick new paint customization system

Buyers of sports cars often are willing to spend significant sums of money for a more customized ride. BMW is showing off a new overspray-free painting process that allows the automaker to use several different paint colors and designs without using stencils or having to mask the vehicle off. Without resorting to stencils or masking, the painting process is much faster and less time-consuming, and expensive.

The first use of the new paint technology is being conducted with 19 different BMW M4 coupes rolling off the assembly line at the Dingolfing assembly plant. The run of cars has custom two-tone paintwork with M4 identification on the hood and trunk. BMW developed the EcoPaintJet Pro application process for waterborne base coats and 2K clearcoat with help from mechanical and plant engineering company Durr.

The new process doesn’t require electrostatics, which is required in conventional painting processes. Rather, the new process relies on jet application with the paint applied using an orifice plate that allows high definition with variable paint thickness between one and approximately 50 millimeters. Two different paint colors to be used to create contrasting roofs or stripes and other designs.

