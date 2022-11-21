Albo portable cordless pressure washer



If you are searching for a portable washer that can be used in a wide variety of different places. Enabling you to clean those hard to reach places that a normal cable pressure washer would not be able to access. You might be interested in the Albo cordless pressure washer that requires no cables or water pipe connections, thanks to its own water supply. Winner of a 2022 Red Dot Design Award the pressure washer can be use both indoors and outdoors and features dual 18V battery packs for power.

Early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $249 or £211 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“No more any long cords and tangled wires. Save the water and use the cordless pressure washer device wherever you want by not poluting the environment. The capacity of batteries gives you the moment of glory to clean and wash during 30-60 minutes. Time of using without a recharging depends on the selected power mode. “

Cordless pressure washer

If the Albo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Albo cordless pressure washer project view the promotional video below.

“Your car will always shine with such a car presuure washer. Сlean fence, roof, terrace, tiles, trees – whatever you want. Keep your home and yard sparkling clean with the Albo Cordless High Mini Pressure Washer. “

“Any kid can easily assemble Albo Washer like a LEGO. Anone can assemble it with no troubles. Albo Pressure Washer is ready in seconds. No need in aditional information or wasteful tips. Just put batteries inside and pour some water – start cleaning!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the cordless pressure washer, jump over to the official Albo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





