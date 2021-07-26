NAGI premium wetsuit made and designed in Japan

If you are in the market for a premium wetsuit you may be interested in a Japanese design which has launched via Kickstarter this week offering a premium wetsuit at an affordable price. Designed by Joshua Soliven the NAGI wetsuit range has been specifically created to provide high-quality and high-performance Japanese wetsuits to dedicated surfers in need of gear that will last longer, “providing a warm and comfortable experience in the water”.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $550 or £401 (depending on current exchange rates). If the NAGI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the NAGI premium suit project checkout the promotional video below.

“NAGI Wet suit is designed to last long providing premium quality with the revolutionary front zip for dedicated surfers thanks to Japanese innovation. Japan is known for its advanced wet suit industry, and NAGI uses all Japan-made & Japanese materials to ensure the highest quality.”

– 100% made in Japan with all Japanese material = premium wetsuit quality

– NAGI (Long chest) zip = fewer openings and prevents water from flushing into suits. Provides easier access without stress, unlike traditional US suits.

– Ultra-light and flexible zipper (about 1/3 size of the other zippers). No stress or tightness around your shoulders.

“Unlike other wetsuit zippers, NAGI focuses on preventing water from flushing into the suit – the main cause of lowering body temperatures in the water. NAGI zip provides easy access to the wetsuit and limits water entry into the suits. ALL Japan-made NAGI suits are designed to last for a few years in order to reduce costs and the number of wet suits thrown away each year. With premium Japanese neoprene, our wet suits are less likely to shrink and deteriorate.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the premium wetsuit, jump over to the official NAGI crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

