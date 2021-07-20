Kingston FURY high-performance DDR4 memory

Kingston has started shipping its new Kingston FURY Renegade, Kingston FURY Beast, and Kingston FURY Impact high-performance DDR4 memory, providing enthusiasts and gamers with DDR4 RGB, DDR4 non-RGB, and DDR3 memory modules. Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB and Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 memory providing speeds up to 3733 MHz and CL15-19 latencies and are available in single module capacities from 8 to 32 GB and kit capacities of 16 GB-128 GB.

Specifications of the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 memory include

– Fierce black aluminum heat spreader: The dense black aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB keeps your rig running and looking cool.

– Optimized for Intel XMP: Intel Extreme Memory Profile technology makes overclocking a breeze. Simply select one of the built-in, hand-tuned profiles in your BIOS to get the benefits of overclocking without having to manually adjust the memory timings yourself.

– Ready for AMD Ryzen: Get memory that’s Ready for AMD Ryzen and will seamlessly integrate with your AMD-based system. A reliable, compatible performance boost for your build.

– Reliability backed by a lifetime warranty: Kingston FURY memory modules are 100% tested at speed to ensure they are free from manufacturing and material defects. Renegade DDR4 is backed by a lifetime warranty and over 30 years of experience.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 memory is available in single module capacities from 4 to 32 GB, and kit capacities from 8 to 128 GB. Both feature Plug n Play automatic overclocking at 2666 MHz and are Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen.

“We’re happy to continue to provide the same great high-performance memory and customer service that gaming and PC enthusiasts have come to expect from us, now through Kingston FURY,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, Kingston. “Whether you’re contemplating a simple budget-friendly upgrade or ready to max out your system’s capabilities for the ultimate gaming experience Kingston FURY has the products for you.”

For more information on the full range of DDR4 memory available from Kingston jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Kingston

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals