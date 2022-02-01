Powerful Aorus 17 gaming and creation laptops now available

After being showcased at last month CES 2020 technology event Gigabyte have this week announced the availability of its new range of Aorus and Aero laptops. Providing plenty of power whether you are a gamer or a creator. The new Aorus 17 gaming laptop is Gigabytes flagship laptop for 2022 and features a 17 inch screen featuring a 360 Hz refresh rate and a narrow four-sided frame design. “AORUS increased the screen-to-body ratio to 90%, so you see more while carrying less.”

The new Aorus laptops are powered by Intel’s 12th generation processors supported by Nvidia’s RTX 30Ti series graphics cards. For more details jump over to the official gigabyte website by following the link below.

Aorus 17 gaming laptop features

Windows 11 Home

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor H-Series

WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling System

17.3″ FHD 360Hz NTSC 72% IPS Level Panel

Supports DDR5

Thunderbolt 4

World’s First Microsoft Azure AI Notebook

“For creators, great visual appearance is always the key for flawless creation. For gamers, they conquer the field with visual advantage. As a result, we now bring the visual innovation to our brand new AORUS & AERO laptops, introducing the very first 16:10 4K OLED display & true 4-side bezel-less 360Hz screen, for creators & gamers to truly define their vision again.”

“AORUS gaming laptop reshapes the game with the brand new AORUS 17. With the bent-type panel, we manage to squeeze a 17″ screen into a 15″ tall chassis, delivering the never-before-seen portability on a 17″ laptop. Combined with the latest INTEL 12th gen CPU and the NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, AORUS 17 is the true portable powerhouse for gamers.”

Source : Gigabyte

