GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics cards launched

GIGABYTE has this week announced the launch of its upgraded GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards equipped with 12GB of VRAM expanding the range of AORUS cards even further. The AORUS series of hardware is specifically created for enthusiasts who want the “ultimate performance and colorful RGB appearance” while the “EAGLE series is the best choice for those who desire a unique design” says GIGABYTE. AORUS and GAMING OC graphics cards come with 4-year warranty as long as you register your details within 30 days of the purchase date.

GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card

“The AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 MASTER 12G graphics card is equipped with the MAX-Covered cooling system that features three unique blade fans with a wind claw design and alternate spinning to deliver optimal airflow across the entire heatsink. The large heat-sink and a large vapor chamber and the multiple composite heat-pipes enable heat from the GPU and VRAM to dissipate quickly.

Coupled with GIGABYTE’s screen cooling technology, the extended heatsink fins allow air to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system to ensure stable operation. A powerful LCD monitor and RGB Fusion 2.0 allows gamers to enjoy various display modes and lighting effects. It is recommended for enthusiasts who want the ultimate 4k gaming performance with colorful RGB lighting.”

“In addition, there are AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE all-in-one and open-loop water-cooled solutions. The AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB 12G open-loop water-cooled graphics card is design with the patent-pending “leak detection” technology. It is the best choice for gamers who want a customized style when assembling a water-cooling system computer. The AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE 12G all-in-one water-cooled graphics card is the best choice for gamers who want the advantages of water-cooling and easy installation.”

“The GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 12G and the GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE 12G graphics cards are equipped with the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system that features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, a large copper plate directly touching the GPU, composite copper heat pipes and 3D active fans that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation.

The WINDFORCE fans utilize graphene nano lubricant, which can extend fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing while providing quiet operation. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows users to adjust the color of the lights and various special effects and synchronize with other AORUS devices. Due to its ULTRA DURABLE certified components, advanced cooling technology and custom RGB lighting, GAMING OC and EAGLE graphics cards are the best choice for gamers.”

Source : GIGABYTE

