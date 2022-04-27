Range Hikerpower combination power station and rucksack

Outdoor adventurers or campers wanting a convenient power supply when away from the grid may be interested in the new Ranger Hikerpower power station and rucksack launched via Kickstarter this month.

Thanks to over 200 backers the campaigners already raised over $170,000 with still 44 days remaining. The combination power station and rucksack is easy to transport and includes 30 litres of storage space within the rucksack. Offering a total AC output of 1000w the power station is capable of a peak of 2000w if necessary.

Power station rucksack

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $649 or £516 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The RANGER Hikerpower is the world’s first backpack power station that perfectly combines the backpack and power supply. It fundamentally solves the transport problem of traditional power stations. It also comes equipped with adjustable ambient lights, signal lights, a 3D waterproof cover, and a large storage space – subverting your perception of a backpack and power station, and redefining the traditional power station.”

If the Hikerpower campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Hikerpower portable power station rucksack project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Hikerpower can provide 600Wh and 1000W of stable and sufficient power support. It is suitable for 3C products, drones, cameras, GoPros, projectors, and e-bikes. No fussy operation or excessive weight means you can enjoy the outdoors with your body and soul, while Hikerpower provides all the power you need. The Hikerpower can charge multiple different devices at the same time – simply put, it’s as convenient as a regular wall outlet at home. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable power station rucksack, jump over to the official Hikerpower crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals