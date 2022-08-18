New Geneverse HomePower PRO Solar Generator power stations

If you are in the market for a portable power station you might be interested know that Geneverse has partnered with DIY expert and HGTV host Chip Wade to create the new HomePower PRO Series Solar Generator.

The HomePower ONE PRO offers users 1210Wh of capacity with 1200W of rated power and 2400W of surge power. While the higher capacity HomePower TWO PRO offers 2419Wh of capacity, 2200W of rated power and 4400W of surge power. Each is equipped with 3 x AC outlets at 120V/60Hz, 2 x USB-C outputs with PD 100W, 2 x USB-A and feature Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Supports 99% of Home Appliances

Dual Ultra-Fast Recharge

– By the AC wall outlet in 1-2 hours, or by solar in 3-4 hours

– Recharges 6 times faster than competing generators with a built-in Maximum-Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controller

– ACPS (Automatic Continuous Power System) enables the ability to charge the HomePower PRO at the same time it powers your devices for optimal battery performance and uninterrupted use.

Reliably Safe with LFP Batteries and 5-Year Warranty

– Ultra-high efficiency LFP/ LiFePO4 (Lithium iron phosphate) batteries are extremely safe and provide a lifespan of over 3000 charge cycles

Extremely Safe, Highly efficient, Long Lifecycle and Eco-friendy

– Every unit undergoes 52 reliability and safety tests

– Certified energy efficiency and safety

– An industry-leading 5-year warranty

30-second Hassle-Free Setup, with Smart App Control

– With the portable ergonomic design, it takes 30 seconds or less to set up

– User friendly intelligent display and control as well as built-in LED light for safety

– Geneverse App to monitor and control battery and status of the generator

Affordable Backup Power

– $0 cost for 100% renewable energy with no maintenance costs, no permits, no professional setup, no installation, no HOA approval

– Designed for everyone: travelers on the road, families with kids, and seniors

– Designed for every home: owners/renters, single family homes, townhomes, condos/apartments, and RVs

“The HomePower PRO Series Solar Generators afford you access to high-output backup batteries capable of running 99% of home appliances and devices, some up to seven days on a single charge. And with the ability to recharge the PRO Series with solar panels (and at 6 times the speed of competing generators), users can enjoy sustainable energy-independence through any loss of power.

Chip Wade is no stranger to the demand for reliable, portable, and renewable energy sources for homeowners, renters, and builders. As a construction and renovation expert with regular appearances on Fox & Friends and The Rachael Ray Show, Wade is the ideal spokesperson for the company that promises a new way to power your home.”

Portable power station

“I’m thrilled to be announcing my official partnership with Geneverse. I met the team at the National Hardware Show in Vegas this past April, and got familiar with their brand ethos and was blown away by what their products can do,” said the Emmy Award Winning HGTV host. “There’s nothing more vital to a household than power. Geneverse has made a renewable, portable energy source that’s so accessible. The PRO Series is easy to use, and absolutely essential during an emergency or any loss of power.”

Source : Geneverse

