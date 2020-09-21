XD Design Flex foldable trolley case and rucksack

XD Design has returned once again to Kickstarter to launch their eighth campaign to bring their new Flex foldable case and rucksack system from design to production. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique modular bag which has been funded in less than 60 minutes thanks to over 400 backers with still 24 days remaining. Early bird pledges are available from $59 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during February 2021.

“Today, we are once again extremely happy to introduce to you, the all new XD Design Flex Foldable Trolley & XD Design Flex Gym bag. Anti-theft, sustainable and, above all, flexible in shape and usage.”

“XD Design is a proud Dutch brand born and raised on Kickstarter. It was the year 2016. Our Bobby Anti-theft Backpack campaign was about to launch and we were nervous but excited at the same time. In the end, we could have never predicted a better outcome. It was a huge success and ever since, we have launched five other campaigns, had over 50.000 backers and interacted with thousands of customers and faithful followers from all over the world.

Known for our innovative, everyday travel-wear and for being the leaders in sustainability, we managed to make a name for ourselves by combining style and safety like no other. The XD Design concept is to encourage our community to move around safely while staying organized and well connected.”

