Voltgo PPS1500 power station from $799

Voltgo PPS1500 has been specifically designed to provide a portable rapid charging 1500Wh power station complete with its own fireproof engineering and automatic fire extinguisher system just in case the worst should happen. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised more than four times its required pledge goal with still 26 days remaining.

Offering multiple charging ports and feature an integrated mosquito repellent lamp the power station also has storage for cables and multiple charging protection systems to protect your gadgets and gear. Early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $799 or £649 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Enjoy superior kWh capacity that’s 50% higher than any “similar” product on the market. Instead of the standard 1kWh, VOLTGO gives you 1.5 degrees of electricity with 1200w output power. Each VOLTGO emergency power source comes equipped with LiFePO₄ batteries; among the safest and most reliable in the world, designed to last for 3,000+ cycles. LiFePO₄ batteries are also equipped with a battery management system, coupled with fire-resistant materials, This ensures a lifespan of up to 80% longer, with the added layer of safety you need to relax when using your LiFePO4 power station to power large appliances or multiple devices at once.”

Power station

“VOLTGO takes you from 0 to 100 in 1 short hour. With 1200w AC charging, you’ll be fully locked, loaded, and ready for action in around 1.3 hours – or opt for 300w (60V) CV charging and be finished in 5 hours. This LiFePO₄ power station puts you in control, and how fast you charge depends on how fast you need to get moving. A minimalist port design combines PV and car charging functionality, with quick, safe installation and disassembly where needed.

Assuming that the Voltgo PPS1500 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Voltgo PPS1500 power station project view the promotional video below.

“Let Voltgo light the way, without blinding you and your friends. The fast charging power bank sets the tone with soft LED lighting to meet the demands of daily living, indoors and outdoors. It’s bright enough to bring everything into view, yet soft enough to never overwhelm those in its presence.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the power station, jump over to the official Voltgo PPS1500 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





