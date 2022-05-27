Rapid EV charging costs up 21% in the UK

With the current energy crisis in the UK and the higher costs, electricity, gas, and petrol have become more expensive, this is also the case for rapid EV charging for electric vehicles.

According to a recent report by the RAC, the cost of rapid EV charging has gone up 21% to 44.55p per kWH since last September.

The 7.81p per kWh increase, from 36.74p at the end of last summer, means that the average cost to complete an 80% rapid charge of a typical family-sized electric car with a 64kWh battery** has increased by £4 over this period, from £18.81 to £22.81 now (cars revert to slower charging speeds beyond 80% to preserve battery health). In stark contrast, the cost of filling a 55-litre family car from empty to 80% has increased by a huge £14.54 since last September, from £59.67 to £74.21.

The RAC’s analysis shows that it now costs on average 10p per mile to charge at a rapid charger, up from 8p per mile last September. This is nearly half the cost per mile compared to filling a petrol-powered family car***, the cost of which has risen from 15p per mile since the end of last September to a staggering 19p per mile now. The cost per mile for a similarly sized diesel-powered car is even higher at nearly 21p

You can see the full report about the increase in rapid EV charging costs in the UK over at the RAC at the link below.

Source RAC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals