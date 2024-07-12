ORICO Data Matrix (DMM) post production real-time storage solution – 3,000MB/s Editing Speed

If you are involved with any sort of post-production editing whether it be video, images or large-scale media, you already understand the importance of having a reliable and efficient storage solution. The ORICO Data Matrix (DMM) is here to transform your workflow with its innovative hybrid storage technology. Developed in collaboration with Western Digital, this innovative device combines the speed of SSDs with the capacity of HDDs, ensuring you never have to compromise on performance or storage space.

ORICO DMM

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $699 or £542 (depending on current exchange rates).

Key Takeaways Hybrid Storage: Combines SSD for fast tasks and HDD for large backups.

Combines SSD for fast tasks and HDD for large backups. Speed: 3000MB/s SSD read/write speeds; 1500MB/s import/export speeds.

3000MB/s SSD read/write speeds; 1500MB/s import/export speeds. Capacity: Storage options ranging from 5TB to 112TB.

Storage options ranging from 5TB to 112TB. RAID Stacking: Supports RAID 0/1/5/10, JBOD, and Normal for data reliability.

Supports RAID 0/1/5/10, JBOD, and Normal for data reliability. Silent Operation: Features low-speed WD RED™ drives, anti-vibration mounting, and magnetic levitation fans.

Features low-speed WD RED™ drives, anti-vibration mounting, and magnetic levitation fans. Apple Integration: Aesthetic design complements Apple setups.

Aesthetic design complements Apple setups. Efficiency: Reduces Mac import time by 95%, supports up to 5 daisy-chained devices.

Reduces Mac import time by 95%, supports up to 5 daisy-chained devices. Data Security: Hardware-level RAID and free data recovery services.

Hardware-level RAID and free data recovery services. Continuous Operation: 24/7 operational capability for uninterrupted work.

Imagine working with SSD read/write speeds of up to 3,000MB/s and import/export speeds of 1500MB/s. The ORICO DMM makes this a reality, allowing you to handle high-speed data processing tasks effortlessly. Whether you’re editing high-resolution videos or managing large files, this hybrid storage solution ensures your projects are completed faster and more efficiently. The ability to work at such high speeds means you can focus more on the creative aspects of your projects rather than waiting for files to load or transfer.

Post-Production Storage Solution

Storage capacity is another critical factor in post-production, and the ORICO DMM offers options ranging from 5TB to a staggering 112TB. This means you can store all your projects, backups, and raw footage without worrying about running out of space. Plus, with support for RAID 0/1/5/10, JBOD, and Normal configurations, you can customize your storage setup to meet your specific needs for data reliability and redundancy. For instance, RAID 5 offers a good balance between performance and data protection, while RAID 10 provides excellent redundancy and speed, making it ideal for critical projects.

One of the standout features of the ORICO DMM is its silent operation. Thanks to low-speed WD RED™ drives, anti-vibration mounting, and magnetic levitation fans, you can enjoy a quiet working environment without the distracting noise of traditional storage devices. This is particularly beneficial when you’re working on intricate audio projects or need to maintain a focused atmosphere. Imagine being able to concentrate fully on your sound editing without the constant hum of a noisy hard drive in the background.

Assuming that the ORICO DMM funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2024. To learn more about the ORICO DMM post-production storage solution project appraise the promotional video below.

3,000MB/s Editing Speed

If you’re an Apple user, you’ll appreciate the seamless integration of the ORICO DMM with your setup. Its aesthetic design complements Apple products, making it a stylish addition to your workspace. Moreover, the device reduces Mac import time by an impressive 95% and supports up to five daisy-chained devices, further enhancing your workflow efficiency. This means you can connect multiple devices in a series, allowing for greater flexibility and organization in your workspace.

Data security is paramount in post-production, and the ORICO DMM has you covered with hardware-level RAID and free data recovery services. You can work with peace of mind, knowing your valuable data is protected against potential loss or corruption. The hardware-level RAID ensures that even if one drive fails, your data remains intact and accessible, providing an extra layer of security for your critical projects.

Designed for continuous operation, the ORICO DMM is capable of running 24/7, ensuring uninterrupted work even during the most demanding projects. This reliability is crucial for meeting tight deadlines and maintaining productivity. Whether you’re working on a long-term project or need to deliver a quick turnaround, the ORICO DMM ensures that your storage solution can keep up with your pace.

Upgrade your post-production workflow with the ORICO Data Matrix (DMM) and experience the perfect blend of speed, capacity, and security. This hybrid storage solution is designed to meet the needs of modern post-production professionals, providing the tools you need to work more efficiently and effectively.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the post-production storage solution, jump over to the official ORICO DMM crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



