Sound Burger limited edition portable record player $199

Audio Technica has created a new portable record player in the form of it AT-SB2022 Sound Burger, featuring a compact design that allows the record to protrude from either side. The stylus arm extends outward allowing you to play records at both 33 and 45 speeds. Equipped with an internal rechargeable battery, on a full charge the record player can provide up to 12 hours of playback and once flat can be charged using the USB-C port.

Wireless connectivity is available thanks to support for Bluetooth 5.2 enabling you to connect wireless speakers to your record player for audio. Audio Technica have also included a 3.5mm audio jack allowing you to connect wired speakers or headphones if desired. Thanks to the compact portable record player being supplied with an Audio Technica ATN3600L stylus, when the stylus needle wears out, replacements are easily found and available to purchase for under $25.

The Audio Technica AT-SB2022 Sound Burger portable record player is a limited edition device and only 7,000 units are being manufactured and I never available to pre-order priced at $199, with shipping expected to take place later this month.

Portable record player features

Belt-driven portable turntable

Plays 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records

Uses a high-precision DC motor that maintains stable rotation

Die-cast aluminum alloy platter with damping design

12-hour battery

Replaceable ATN3600L stylus

45 RPM adapter RCA audio cable (3.5 mm male to dual RCA male) USB cable for charging (USB Type-A / USB Type-C)Accessories:



“To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Audio-Technica, the fan-favorite Sound Burger, makes a welcome return after 40 years! The limited-edition AT-SB2022 portable turntable is the return of the Sound Burger, with modern updates including Bluetooth connectivity and a USB-C charging cable. This turntable features a lightweight design making it perfect for parties, picnics, or compact living spaces. “

“The AT-SB2022 Sound Burger offers high-quality sound reproduction with a belt-drive system that plays 33-⅓ and 45 RPM records. Updated with Bluetooth capabilities, this turntable can play your favorite vinyl records wirelessly for up to 12 hours. Enjoy a nostalgic, wired listening experience with the included audio cable.”

“Designed for both portability and stability, the tonearm employs a dynamic balance system in which stylus pressure is applied through a spring. The turntable also maintains stable rotation thanks to the high-precision DC motor. This unique turntable features a die-cast aluminum alloy platter with damping design and a replaceable ATN3600L stylus (sold separately).”

