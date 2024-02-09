Wind Gallop 150PSI portable all-in-one pump

Imagine you’re on a road trip, and suddenly you find your car tire is low on air, or you’re at a campsite needing to quickly inflate an air mattress. The Wind Gallop all-in-One inflator portable pump is the tool that can come to your rescue. This inflator is not just any air pump; it’s a powerful device that can handle a variety of inflation needs with ease, thanks to its advanced technology and thoughtful design.

At the heart of the Wind Gallop Inflator is a state-of-the-art brushless motor. This motor is the powerhouse that enables the inflator to deliver air at a maximum pressure of 150 PSI. Whether you’re inflating car tires, bicycle tires, or even camping gear, this inflator is up to the task. Its dual-pump technology ensures that air is transferred quickly and consistently, even at high pressures. With an airflow rate of 300L/min, it’s 45% faster than many other inflators on the market, which means you can get back to your journey or relaxation much sooner.

Early bird discounts are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $159 or £126 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the normal retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The Wind Gallop portable inflator is designed to be user-friendly and practical. It’s compact and light, so it won’t take up much space in your vehicle or backpack. Even if you’re not particularly handy with tools, you’ll find the three-step inflation process straightforward. Just connect the inflator, set the desired pressure, and start the inflation. It’s that simple.

Powerful portable pump

One of the most impressive features of this inflator is its versatility. It comes with seven preset modes for different types of items you might need to inflate, such as sports balls or truck tires. But it also allows for manual adjustments, so you can get the exact pressure you need. And it’s not just for inflation; the deflation feature is a lifesaver when it comes to packing up bulky items like air mattresses or inflatable tents.

You won’t have to worry about finding a power outlet either. The Wind Gallop Inflator is equipped with a powerful 7500mAh lithium battery, which means you can use it cordlessly. When it’s time to recharge, you have options: a cigarette lighter charger for your car and a TYPE-C port for other charging methods.

If the Wind Gallop campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the Wind Gallop 150PSI portable all in one inflator project view the promotional video below.

Using the inflator in the dark is no problem. It has a built-in 500LM outdoor light and a large LED screen that makes it easy to see what you’re doing, even in low-light conditions. The physical control panel is intuitive, providing tactile feedback for when you need to make manual adjustments.

Safety is a key consideration with any tool, and the Wind Gallop Inflator has an important safety feature: an auto shut-off function. This feature ensures that the inflator stops once the target pressure is reached, so there’s no risk of over-inflating and potentially damaging your items.

The Wind Gallop Inflator is a reliable, fast, and adaptable tool that simplifies the inflation and deflation process for a wide range of items. Its combination of rapid performance, portability, and user-friendly design makes it an essential gadget for anyone who values convenience and efficiency. Whether you’re dealing with an unexpected flat tire or setting up camp, this inflator is ready to help you tackle the task at hand with confidence.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the 150PSI portable all in one inflator, jump over to the official Wind Gallop crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

