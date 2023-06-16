Compact portable air pump and tire inflator $79

An unexpected flat tire or sudden blowout on the road can indeed be nerve-racking experiences. In such cases, wouldn’t it be nice to have a simple, user-friendly solution at your disposal? You’ll be pleased to know that the Zetta 1024 portable wireless tire inflator has been crafted with such emergencies in mind. Its cutting-edge motor technology and real-time pressure display bring tire inflation down to a matter of minutes.

The cornerstone of the Zetta 1024 is its high-performance motor. If you’re wondering how effective it can be, consider this: it can inflate a Tesla tire (235/40 R19) from 29PSI to 35PSI in just 90 seconds. This device exhibits a substantial airflow of up to 23L/min, putting an end to the era of slow, painstaking tire inflators.

Using the Zetta 1024, you can easily manage unexpected tire issues swiftly, ensuring minimal interruptions to your journey. Simply follow the steps below, and you’ll be back on the road in no time. Early adopter pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“The manual setting mode allows you to set the pressure value (3-150PSI) according to the types of inflatables. It is very easy to set up to meet your various inflatables needs. Besides, it also provides convertible BAR/PSI units for your convenience.”

ZETTA 1024 portable tire inflator

“The air pump will stop automatically once the real-time detected pressure reaches the preset pressure. Not necessary to manually stop the air pump and check the tire pressure repeatedly. Zetta 1024 is well-designed with a heat dissipation system to ensure the high performance of fast inflation.”

Assuming that the ZETTA 1024 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the ZETTA 1024 portable air pump and tire inflator project play the promotional video below.

“DC/AC power cord is unnecessary. The portable design of GZetta 1024 with built-in 12V 2600mAh*3 rechargeable battery, which can work continuously for 40 minutes (under 35PSI pressure condition) on one full charge. Up to 100 days ultra-long standby time once fully charged. Free from worries about no power in an emergency.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the portable air pump and tire inflator, jump over to the official ZETTA 1024 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals