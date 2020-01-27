HIBIKI portable projector projects a 300 inch image

A new portable projector has been launched via Kickstarter capable of projecting a 300 inch image and sporting enhance autofocus functionality together with small integrated speaker. The Full HD 1080p projector is only available for 14 days via Kickstarter is coming up to a third of its way through Kickstarter.

“One of the greatest attractions of “HIBIKI” is the premium autofocus function. The typical small home projectors currently on sale have had to manually adjust the focus. If you are already using a manual focus home projector, you know how stressful it is.

“HIBIKI” is premium autofocus function uses the latest technology and is extremely high performance. Projection from any distance from 30cm to 8m is automatically adjusted in seconds. This premium autofocus function greatly reduces stress when using a home projector. Manual focus is also possible using the included remote control.

In addition, keystone auto correction is standard equipment. Automatically adjusts horizontal projection to a total of 80 degrees up and down. “HIBIKI” is which has both the auto focus function and the keystone auto correction function, eliminates the hassle of manual image correction and stress like conventional, providing optimal and clear images at any time.”

For more information on the HIBIKI portable projector jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page where pledges are now available just 14 days from $499 or roughly £382.

Source :Kickstarter

