LG Cinebeam PF510Q smart portable projector $600

LG has launched a new smart portable projector capable of displaying imagery and video from 30″ up to 120″. Weighing just 2.2 lbs the LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector comes complete with a remote control and offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels combined with auto vertical keystone technology. Priced at $599.99 the smart projector features Bluetooth connectivity and support for Apple AirPlay and Apple Home integration and runs the webOS 22 operating system.

“Designed to carry in one hand, the CineBeam PF510Q is light and compact enough to be taken anywhere. Plus, transform even small spaces into a home theater.”

Smart portable projector

“LG’s PF510Q projector offers smart access compatibility with all the favorite streaming services and devices. Disney+, PrimeVideo, YouTube, AppleTV+ and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22. The PF510Q’s Apple Air Play & Apple Home compatibility features enable wireless control of the projector plus streaming capabilities from Apple devices. Separately, content can be wirelessly casted from Android devices to the mega-sized projector screen using integrated Screenshare. Thanks to the CineBeam’s Simple Remote and simplified user interface, users can feel confident in navigating the projector with ease.”

“Sound is just as important when it comes to immersing yourself in the content you watch. The Bluetooth Audio Dual Out feature allows the CineBeam PF510Q projector to create sound to user preference. Whether pairing two Bluetooth devices to watch with a friend or amplifying a movie with two external speakers for full immersion, the projectors’ Bluetooth features allow users to always have full control in any environment.”

Source : LG





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals