POWRISE2200 portable power station 2,200W

Keeping your gadget and technology charged or powered while away from the grid used to be a problem but now thanks to the wide range of portable power solutions available you can now power everything from your smartwatch to your laptop and fridge. If you are in the market for a portable power station you might be interested in a new fast charging solution launched by Kickstarter this month in the form of the POWRISE2200. Offering 2,200W and a 1843Wh capacity the system is equipped with a UPS function and 14 outlets.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $967 or £821 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“POWRISE2200 is a portable, versatile and upmarket energy storage power system, with smart energy management, lower energy bills, and more. It takes only 1h to be recharged up to 85%-90%, offering you power security and independence, wherever you are. Using two-way inverter technology, 110V pure sine wave voltage and current output, strong power, the maximum output power of the whole machine can reach 2200W (AC output or AC + DC total output), the peak can reach 4000W, high conversion efficiency, inverter efficiency up to 90%.”

2,200W Portable power station

“You can charge Powrise2200 with a single AC charging cable without any cumbersome adapter. You can also charge it using any solar panel (MAX 500W) with MC4 connectors in the market. Car charger is available too. Powrise2200 adopts the upgraded 2-way fast charging technology, faster than 3 times that of similar products. It’s not just fast, but safe too. The internal system is meticulous designed-High safety and practicability. It adopts secure high rate LiFePO4 battery, lithium battery management system (BMS), efficient energy conversion circuit, ensures safety and durable service life.”

With the assumption that the POWRISE2200 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the POWRISE2200 portable power station project observe the promotional video below.

“Powrise2200 supports 9V-54V PV fast charging, adopting 500W MPPT charging technology, compatible with 90% solar panels with MC4 connector; The intelligent algorithm of maximum power tracking detects the voltage and current in real time, which maximize the solar power generation, let you charge outdoors freely even in cold and cloudy days.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the portable power station, jump over to the official POWRISE2200 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





