AOHi modular USB-C fast charging cable

The modular AOHi cable system has been created by a team of engineers based in Los Angeles California. Providing a system of cables that can be connected together in different variations to provide solutions to a wide range of charging applications. Perfect if you would like to create your own custom cable length, benefit from Power Delivery 3.1 with 240w fast charging and also three stage charging status indicators. Making it easy to see when your devices are fully charged or need attention. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $89 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Take control of your devices no matter where life takes you with AOHi’s custom length set. Build your perfect cable in seconds with easy-connect technology that gives you the length needed to power all of your devices. The universally compatible USB-C 240W PD3.1 lightning-fast cord gives you the freedom to charge phones, laptops, and other devices, even in long distances up to 2.6 meters from the outlet.”

Fast charging cable

“Flexible, wear-resistant material offers unprecedented durability. Packaged in a stylish and protective silicone case, AOHi keeps your cables in place and your pocket or backpack tidy. Experience the future of faster, tidier charging with AOHi. Take charge of device charging with 4 mix & match cable lengths that let you build the exact cable for your charging needs.”

Assuming that the AOHi funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the AOHi modular charging cable project view the promotional video below.

“Charging just got a facelift with AOHi, the world’s first lightning-fast custom length charging cable. Durable, futuristic construction that lets you build a world of charging possibilities powers the AOHi, giving you limitless charging possibilities so you’re never held back by a charging cable ever again.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the modular charging cable, jump over to the official AOHi crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

